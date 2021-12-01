Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigadier General Kunkel takes off for a night flight [Image 1 of 5]

    Brigadier General Kunkel takes off for a night flight

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    January 12, 2021 Brig. Gen. Kunkel took flight for a night sortie in an F-15E Strike Eagle. Brig. Gen. Kunkel is the Wing Commander for the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, located somewhere in Southwest Asia.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2021 06:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Brigadier General Kunkel takes off for a night flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

