Brigadier General Kunkel takes off for a night flight

January 12, 2021 Brig. Gen. Kunkel took flight for a night sortie in an F-15E Strike Eagle. Brig. Gen. Kunkel is the Wing Commander for the 332 Air Expeditionary Wing, located somewhere in Southwest Asia.

