    ADRD Conducts Parachuting Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    ADRD Conducts Parachuting Operations

    ELSINORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daniel Lecour, a special equipment noncommissioned officer with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land during military freefall operations at Lake Elsinore, California, Jan. 11, 2020. The Marines conducted the sustainment training to reinforce freefall parachutist skills for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable, in preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:42
    Photo ID: 6505553
    VIRIN: 210111-M-OY155-1005
    Resolution: 5592x3728
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: ELSINORE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

