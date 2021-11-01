ADRD Conducts Parachuting Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brian Hernandez, a reconnaissance marine with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conducts rehearsals before military freefall operations at Lake Elsinore, California, Jan. 11, 2020. The Marines conducted the sustainment training to reinforce freefall parachutist skills for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable, in preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
