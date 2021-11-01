U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Brian Hernandez, a reconnaissance marine with Charlie Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, conducts rehearsals before military freefall operations at Lake Elsinore, California, Jan. 11, 2020. The Marines conducted the sustainment training to reinforce freefall parachutist skills for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable, in preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.02.2021 12:42 Photo ID: 6505550 VIRIN: 210111-M-OY155-1002 Resolution: 3181x5070 Size: 8.3 MB Location: ELSINORE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADRD Conducts Parachuting Operations [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.