ADRD Conducts Parachuting Operations

U.S. Marines with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct military freefall operations at Lake Elsinore, California, Jan. 11, 2020. The Marines conducted the sustainment training to reinforce freefall parachutist skills for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable, in preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

