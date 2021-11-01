ADRD Conducts Parachuting Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Daniel Lecour, a special equipment noncommissioned officer with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to land during military freefall operations at Lake Elsinore, California, Jan. 11, 2020. The Marines conducted the sustainment training to reinforce freefall parachutist skills for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable, in preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

