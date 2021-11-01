ADRD Conducts Parachuting Operations

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Miguel Zeran, left, a reconnaissance jumpmaster with the 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, prepares a Marine with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), for military freefall operations at Lake Elsinore, California, Jan. 11, 2020. In preparation for deployment with the 11th MEU, the Marines conducted sustainment training to reinforce freefall parachutist skills for insertion into locations where other methods may not be viable. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

