Michigan National Guard Provides Support at the U.S. Capitol

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Nick Ducich, vice director of operations, National Guard Bureau, discusses logistics with Col. Chris McKinney, center, Michigan National Guard, deputy commander, Task Force Capitol Response, and Lt. Col. Mark Correa, California National Guard, Task Force House commander, at Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)
