U.S. Army Capt. Dan Ramos, left, 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, conducts a perimeter walk and speaks with Soldiers around the Capitol grounds Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 10:57 Photo ID: 6503151 VIRIN: 210129-Z-ME297-1012 Resolution: 5973x4480 Size: 7.62 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan National Guard Provides Support at U.S. Capitol [Image 14 of 14], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.