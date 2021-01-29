Change of Command in DC Capitol Response

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, left, assistant adjutant general Army, Maryland National Guard, presents a gift to Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll, adjutant general, Massachusetts National Guard, at Police Headquarters, Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

