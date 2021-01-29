Deputy Chief Jeffrey J. Pickett recieves the Maryland Civilian Service Medal

From left: U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, assistant adjutant general, Army, Maryland National Guard, Deputy Chief Jeffrey J. Pickett, United States Capitol Police, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Nugent​, senior enlisted leader, Maryland National Guard, all pose for a photo after Pickett was presented the Maryland Civilian Service Medal, at Police Headquarters, Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

