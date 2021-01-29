Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard Provides Support at U.S. Capitol [Image 1 of 14]

    Michigan National Guard Provides Support at U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Capt. Dan Ramos, left, 46th Military Police Company, Michigan National Guard, conducts a perimeter walk and speaks with Soldiers around the Capitol grounds Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 10:56
    Photo ID: 6503146
    VIRIN: 210129-Z-ME297-1019
    Resolution: 4400x6160
    Size: 7.34 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    CAPDC21
    Capitol Repsone

