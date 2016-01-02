210129-N-BM428-0200 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Nicholas Wade trains a hose team how to fight a fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship patrols the Black Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 02:56 Photo ID: 6502996 VIRIN: 210129-N-BM428-0200 Resolution: 4047x5717 Size: 963.02 KB Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter General Quarters [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.