USS Porter Chief Pinning Ceremony

210129-N-BM428-0089 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) gives remarks during the Chief pinning ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship patrols the Black Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

