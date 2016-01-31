Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Porter Chief Pinning Ceremony

    USS Porter Chief Pinning Ceremony

    BLACK SEA

    01.31.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210129-N-BM428-0089 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) gives remarks during the Chief pinning ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship patrols the Black Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.31.2021 02:56
    Photo ID: 6502988
    VIRIN: 210129-N-BM428-0089
    Resolution: 3875x5000
    Size: 807.53 KB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #C6F
    #FDNF
    #DDG78
    #USSPorter
    #9thPatrol

