210129-N-BM428-0137 BLACK SEA (Jan. 29, 2021) Chief Damage Controlman Carloeduard Aclan, right, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Kenneth Rios, middle, help train Machinist Mate 1st Class Joshue Serrano with the use and operation of firefighting equipment during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while the ship patrols the Black Sea, Jan. 29, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 02:56 Photo ID: 6502993 VIRIN: 210129-N-BM428-0137 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 990.43 KB Location: BLACK SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter General Quarters [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.