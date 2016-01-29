210126-N-BM428-0017 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 26, 2021) Ensign Brinn Hefron uses a pair of binoculars on the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while transiting the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 26, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2016 Date Posted: 01.31.2021 02:55 Photo ID: 6502973 VIRIN: 210126-N-BM428-0017 Resolution: 4747x3259 Size: 964.45 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea [Image 32 of 32], by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.