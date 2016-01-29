210126-N-BM428-0021 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 26, 2021) Ensign Michael Wegner makes a report from the bridge of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) while transiting the Mediterranean Sea, Jan. 26, 2021. Porter, forward deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its ninth patrol in the U.S. Sixth fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

This work, USS Porter Transits the Mediterranean Sea, by PO2 Damon Grosvenor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.