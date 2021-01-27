USS Mahan General Quarters

210127-N-FD648-1117 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 27, 2021) – Yeoman Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Fisher operates the Navy Firefighting Thermal Imager (NFTI) on the flight deck of the Alreigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 27, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)

