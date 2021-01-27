Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mahan General Quarters [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Mahan General Quarters

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Childress 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210127-N-FD648-1134 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 27, 2021) – Seaman Ryan Insinger establishes communications with central control station (CCS) during a general quarters drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 27, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mahan General Quarters [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill
    Navy
    USS Mahan
    DDG 72
    Genral Quarters

