USS Mahan General Quarters

210127-N-FD648-1134 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 27, 2021) – Seaman Ryan Insinger establishes communications with central control station (CCS) during a general quarters drill on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 27, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)

