210127-N-FD648-1053 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 27, 2021) –Sailors repel down a rope from a a MH-60 Sea Hawk assigned to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 onto the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 27, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 22:12
|Photo ID:
|6502759
|VIRIN:
|210127-N-FD648-1053
|Resolution:
|4376x2824
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mahan Flight Quarters [Image 6 of 6], by SN Ryan Childress, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
