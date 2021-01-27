USS Mahan Flight Quarters

210127-N-FD648-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (January 27, 2021) – Hospital Corpsmen Petty Officer 3rd Class Philp Christner, left, and Independent Duty Corpsmen Petty Officer 1st Class Margaret Hooker, right, stand by as a MH-60 Sea Hawk assigned to the “Dusty Dogs” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 7 approaches the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mahan (DDG 72), Jan. 27, 2021. Mahan is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (US Navy photo by MCSN Ryan Childress)

