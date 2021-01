U.S. Marines Corps Cpl. Goodchild John, a combat engineer with 2d Combat engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, wields a baton to simulate attacking an opponent after being exposed to Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) spray during a non-lethal weapons training course on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan.29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and (OC spray) to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Magadan)

