U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Gregory Johnson, a combat engineer officer with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, gets Oleoresin Capsaicin sprayed during a non-lethal weapons training course on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and (OC spray) to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Magadan)

