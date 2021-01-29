U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Herman Marquez III, a corrections specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installation East, sprays a Marine with Oleoresin Capsaicin spray during a non-lethal weapons training course on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and (OC spray) to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Magadan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 19:22 Photo ID: 6502646 VIRIN: 210129-M-KG581-1119 Resolution: 4150x2767 Size: 1.57 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Non-lethal weapons training [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Juan Magadan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.