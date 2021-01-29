U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Herman Marquez III, a corrections specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installation East, sprays a Marine with Oleoresin Capsaicin spray during a non-lethal weapons training course on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and (OC spray) to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Magadan)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 19:22
|Photo ID:
|6502646
|VIRIN:
|210129-M-KG581-1119
|Resolution:
|4150x2767
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Non-lethal weapons training [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Juan Magadan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
