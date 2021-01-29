Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Non-lethal weapons training

    Non-lethal weapons training

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Magadan 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines Corps Pfc. Aaron Brooks, a combat engineer with 2d Combat engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, gets Oleoresin Capsaicin sprayed during a non-lethal weapons training course on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan.29, 2021. Non-lethal training combines the use of riot shields and (OC spray) to acclimate Marines to hazardous crowd situations and gain confidence in de-escalating potential threats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Juan Magadan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6502647
    VIRIN: 210129-M-KG581-1151
    Resolution: 4108x2739
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Non-lethal weapons training, by LCpl Juan Magadan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    OC Spray
    MARINES
    2d CEB
    Riot shield
    2d MARDIV

