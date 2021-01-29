Change of Command in DC Capitol Response

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, left, the Maryland National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Army and the outgoing inauguration task force commander, presents a gift to the incoming Task Force Capitol Response command team of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John J. Driscoll, center, the Massachusetts National Guard Adjutant General, and commander of the Michigan National Guard’s 177th Military Police Brigade and new Task Force Capitol Response Commander U.S. Army Col. Chris McKinney, left. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)

