Illuminating the Capitol

A late January sun illuminates the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., as thousands of National Guard men and women are on duty to protect key infrastructure Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)

