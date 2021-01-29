A Michigan National Guard Soldier trains with others in Wasington, D.C., on civil unrest response, Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)
This work, Michigan National Guard Protects Key Infrastructure at DC Capitol [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard Stands Up and Stands Out During Capitol Response
