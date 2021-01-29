U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, left, talks with Spc. Brandt Cygan of the Michigan Army National Guard’s 46th Military Police Company near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, US SECDEF Meets Michigan Guardsmen at DC Capitol, by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.