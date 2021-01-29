The U.S. Capitol building steps stand vacant as Michigan National Guard Soldiers work day and night to secure and protect critical infrastructure in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2021 14:05
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Hometown:
|TAYLOR, MI, US
This work, Capitol Building Off Limits to General Public [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Michigan National Guard Stands Up and Stands Out During Capitol Response
