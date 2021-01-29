Capitol Building Off Limits to General Public

The U.S. Capitol building steps stand vacant as Michigan National Guard Soldiers work day and night to secure and protect critical infrastructure in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)

Date Taken: 01.29.2021
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US