    Capitol Building Off Limits to General Public [Image 2 of 5]

    Capitol Building Off Limits to General Public

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    The U.S. Capitol building steps stand vacant as Michigan National Guard Soldiers work day and night to secure and protect critical infrastructure in Washington, D.C., Jan. 29, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (Photo by Michigan Army National Guard Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.30.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6502427
    VIRIN: 210129-A-SD031-878
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 678.23 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capitol Building Off Limits to General Public [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US SECDEF Meets Michigan Guardsmen at DC Capitol
    Capitol Building Off Limits to General Public
    Michigan National Guard Protects Key Infrastructure at DC Capitol
    Illuminating the Capitol
    Change of Command in DC Capitol Response

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Michigan National Guard Stands Up and Stands Out During Capitol Response

    MP
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    177th MP
    Capitol Response
    Inauguration Support 2021

