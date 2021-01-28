Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vella Gulf conducts C2X

    Vella Gulf conducts C2X

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210128-N-RG587-1005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Sims, researches maintenance publications in the hangar bay onboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) Jan. 28, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    "USS Vella Gulf
    CG 72
    CSG-2
    C2X"
    HSM-74
    OFRP

