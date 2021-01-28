Vella Gulf conducts C2X

210128-N-RG587-1009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Sims, conducts maintenance on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, in the hangar bay onboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) Jan. 28, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

