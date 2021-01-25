210125-N-RG587-1007 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 25, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58), left, and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transit the Atlantic Ocean Jan. 25, 2021. Laboon and Ike are underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6502246 VIRIN: 210125-N-RG587-1007 Resolution: 2775x1982 Size: 906.64 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vella Gulf conducts C2X [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.