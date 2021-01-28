210128-N-RG587-1004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 28, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Sims, gathers tools in the hangar bay onboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) Jan. 28, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6502256 VIRIN: 210128-N-RG587-1004 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 887.1 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vella Gulf conducts C2X [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.