210124-N-RG587-2018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Jan. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), greet Sailors from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Jan. 24, 2021. Vella Gulf is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting operations as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.30.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6502244 VIRIN: 210124-N-RG587-2018 Resolution: 4382x3130 Size: 895.93 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vella Gulf conducts C2X [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.