Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. pays his respects to the family of Lt. Gen. Scowcroft has he is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:01 Photo ID: 6501948 VIRIN: 210129-F-JJ904-1056 Resolution: 2000x1588 Size: 2.07 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft Interment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.