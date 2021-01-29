Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft Interment Ceremony

Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. pays his respects to the family of Lt. Gen. Scowcroft has he is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
