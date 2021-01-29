Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. pays his respects as former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Scowcroft is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:01 Photo ID: 6501947 VIRIN: 210129-F-JJ904-0953 Resolution: 2000x2248 Size: 2.57 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft Interment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.