    Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft Interment Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft Interment Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Former National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:01
    Photo ID: 6501945
    VIRIN: 210129-F-JJ904-0070
    Resolution: 2000x1572
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft Interment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

