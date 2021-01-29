A member of the Air Force Honor Guard carries Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft's three star flag as he is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 21:01 Photo ID: 6501946 VIRIN: 210129-F-JJ904-0193 Resolution: 2000x2758 Size: 3.44 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft Interment Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.