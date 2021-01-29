Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Brigadier Gen. John C. Hafley, center left, deputy commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, and Maj. James Laker, chaplain, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, salute in honor of former President William McKinley during a cermeony in Canton, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2021. The annual ceremony features several wreathes placed in honor of the 25th president. Hafley and Laker placed a wreath on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden.

    This work, Rendering Honors [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

