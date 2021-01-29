Rendering Honors

Brigadier Gen. John C. Hafley, center left, deputy commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, and Maj. James Laker, chaplain, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, salute in honor of former President William McKinley during a cermeony in Canton, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2021. The annual ceremony features several wreathes placed in honor of the 25th president. Hafley and Laker placed a wreath on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden.

