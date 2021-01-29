As a bagpiper plays Amazing Grace, Brig. Gen. John C. Hafley, left, deputy commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, stands at attention during the wreath laying ceremony honoring the 25th President of the United States, William McKinley, Jan. 29, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The annual ceremony features several wreathes placed in honor of the 25th president. Hafley and Laker placed a wreath on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6501589
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-SX453-016
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|CANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
