As a bagpiper plays Amazing Grace, Brig. Gen. John C. Hafley, left, deputy commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, stands at attention during the wreath laying ceremony honoring the 25th President of the United States, William McKinley, Jan. 29, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. The annual ceremony features several wreathes placed in honor of the 25th president. Hafley and Laker placed a wreath on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6501589 VIRIN: 210129-A-SX453-016 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.11 MB Location: CANTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amazing Grace [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.