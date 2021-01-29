Major James Laker, center left, chaplain, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, reads an opening prayer during the ceremony honoring former President William McKinley Jan. 29, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. The annual ceremony features several wreathes placed in honor of the 25th president. Hafley and Laker placed a wreath on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden.

