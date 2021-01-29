Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taps [Image 3 of 5]

    Taps

    CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Staff Sgt. Jeff Hotz, bugler, 338th Army Band, plays Taps during the ceremony honoring former President William McKinley in Canton, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:09
    Photo ID: 6501591
    VIRIN: 210129-A-SX453-041
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: CANTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taps [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio
    USAR
    Bugler
    338th Army Band
    88th Readiness Division

