The wreath placed at the bust of 25th President of the United States William McKinley was placed, on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Brig. Gen. John C. Hafley, deputy commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, and Maj. James Laker, chaplain, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, during a ceremony to honor the former president Jan. 29, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 17:09 Photo ID: 6501592 VIRIN: 210129-A-SX453-050 Resolution: 3648x5472 Size: 4.14 MB Location: CANTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring a President [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.