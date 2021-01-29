The wreath placed at the bust of 25th President of the United States William McKinley was placed, on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers Brig. Gen. John C. Hafley, deputy commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, and Maj. James Laker, chaplain, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, during a ceremony to honor the former president Jan. 29, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2021 17:09
|Photo ID:
|6501592
|VIRIN:
|210129-A-SX453-050
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|CANTON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring a President [Image 5 of 5], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
