CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) – Chief Retail Services Specialist Herbert Martinez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), poses for a photo with his family after advancing to the rank of chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at the CFAY Fleet Theater Jan. 29, 2021. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Curry)

