Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210129-N-HH215-1053
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan.29, 2021) – Sailors who were selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), stand at ease as they wait to earn their combination cover and fouled anchor collar devices, advancing them to the rank of chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at CFAY’s Fleet Theater Jan. 29, 2021. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2021
    Date Posted: 01.29.2021 03:00
    Photo ID: 6500636
    VIRIN: 210129-N-HH215-1053
    Resolution: 6444x4603
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony
    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony
    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony
    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony
    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony
    CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief Selectees in a Time of COVID-19

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CPO

    Pinning

    CFAY

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    CPO
    Pinning
    CFAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT