CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan.29, 2021) – Sailors who were selected to advance to the rank of chief petty officer, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), stand at ease as they wait to earn their combination cover and fouled anchor collar devices, advancing them to the rank of chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at CFAY’s Fleet Theater Jan. 29, 2021. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

