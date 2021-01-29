CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony

210129-N-HH215-1011

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 29, 2021) – Chief petty officer vessels and combination covers stand on display during a chief petty officer pinning ceremony at the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Fleet Theater Jan. 29, 2021. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

