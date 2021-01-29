210129-N-HH215-1102

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan.29, 2021) – Chief Master-at-Arms DeAndre Forbes, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), is piped aboard the CFAY Chiefs Mess after advancing to the rank of chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at CFAY’s Fleet Theater Jan. 29, 2021. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 03:00 Photo ID: 6500637 VIRIN: 210129-N-HH215-1102 Resolution: 6354x4539 Size: 2.01 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.