210129-N-HH215-1211

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan.29, 2021) – Chief Master-at-Arms Dallas Hermsen, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), is virtually piped aboard the CFAY Chiefs Mess after advancing to the rank of chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at CFAY’s Fleet Theater Jan. 29, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hermsen completed her chief petty officer training and attended the advancement ceremony virtually from her residence while in a restriction of movement status. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 01.29.2021 03:00 Photo ID: 6500638 VIRIN: 210129-N-HH215-1211 Resolution: 3960x3994 Size: 1.32 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.