CFAY CPO Pinning Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan.29, 2021) – Chief Master-at-Arms Dallas Hermsen, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), is virtually piped aboard the CFAY Chiefs Mess after advancing to the rank of chief petty officer during a pinning ceremony at CFAY’s Fleet Theater Jan. 29, 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Hermsen completed her chief petty officer training and attended the advancement ceremony virtually from her residence while in a restriction of movement status. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser)
01.29.2021
01.29.2021
6500638
210129-N-HH215-1211
3960x3994
1.32 MB
YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
3
1
