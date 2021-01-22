Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ

    USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryce Falgiani, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, fires in the standing position for Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Benelux
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    DES Directorate of Emergency Services
    lewtaq
    M17 pistol

