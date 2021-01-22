USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryce Falgiani, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, fires in the standing position for Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
