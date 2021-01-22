U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Bryce Falgiani, a U.S. Army Garrison Benelux Military Policeman assigned in Brunssum, Netherlands, fires the last bullet of his M17 pistol as he performs Law Enforcement Training and Qualification, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2021 Date Posted: 01.28.2021 04:56 Photo ID: 6499157 VIRIN: 210122-A-BD610-1014 Resolution: 7022x4686 Size: 4.82 MB Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG Benelux MPs perform LEWTAQ [Image 9 of 9], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.